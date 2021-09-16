Insurrección: los acontecimientos sangrientos de mayo de 1937 en Barcelona [Reseña del libro]

Kate Sharpley Library número 103 (sept. 2021)

Los anarquistas a menudo admiran la explosión de posibilidades que hubo en la revolución española de julio de 1936, pero este libro estudia la revuelta que intentó preservar esos logros. Insurrección es la tercera parte del cuarteto ‘Hambre y violencia en la Barcelona revolucionaria’ [nota 1].

Guillamón deja clara su posición: “no se pueden entender los sucesos de mayo de 1937 a menos que se aprecie que los obreros revolucionarios de Barcelona no luchaban por una república burguesa, ni por un Estado democrático . Los comités revolucionarios de barrio, que habían surgido de la victoria de los comités de defensa sobre un ejército amotinado y un intento de golpe fascista, luchaban por la revolución social y por un mundo nuevo EN UNA GUERRA DE CLASES . Lucharon por provocar la destrucción del Estado reemplazándolo en cada una de sus funciones, expropiando fábricas y propiedades a la burguesía, levantando un ejército de milicianos voluntarios, haciéndose cargo de la gestión política, social y económica de una ciudad. con más de un millón de habitantes. Y esto es algo que la historiografía nacionalista, socialdemócrata, fascista, reformista, izquierdista, derechista o estalinista no puede soportar ni contemplar ” [p297].

Hablar de comités puede sonar un poco tedioso, propio de personas que disfrutan ese tipo de cosas. Pero así es como se alimentaba a la gente y se organizaba el trabajo y las milicias: “ Los comités revolucionarios a nivel de barrio eran el movimiento social real que, en su práctica cotidiana, reemplazaba todas las funciones del estado. Por su propia existencia, estos encarnaban la revolución social en curso [p262]. Esto explica por qué los republicanos opuestos a la revolución atacaron a los comités (saboteando el suministro de alimentos a la clase trabajadora en el transcurso de ese proceso): La consigna del PSUC , [ver nota 2] “Más pan y menos comités” se estaba convirtiendo en la triste realidad de “Ni pan ni comités” [p106].

Pero en el análisis de esta historia de trabajadores contra políticos (y políticos contra trabajadores) debemos reconocer que hubo ‘políticos anarquistas’ que ayudaron a la reconstrucción del estado republicano: ‘Los principales líderes del anarcosindicalismo español se consideraban hábiles negociadores, aunque eran manipulados como marionetas’ [p279] Un tema del libro es cómo la CNT, frente a las perspectivas contradictorias de la revolución y la colaboración, podía continuar sin ser desgarrada.

Es un libro intensamente político, pero Guillamón está dispuesto a diferenciar siempre su interpretación de los hechos que ha desenterrado. Y ha investigado mucho. Véanse los informes del anarquista argentino Jacobo Prince, quien ‘originalmente describió la situación como “un ataque de locura colectiva”, pero luego profundizó un poco más y explicó que “en la raíz de todo está el hecho de que nuestro pueblo, en las bases, siente decepcionado, que los logros de la revolución se les están escapando de las manos […] estamos siendo perseguidos a la vieja usanza. Y así reaccionaron violentamente ” ‘[P152]. O los documentos de archivo que muestran que no eran solo los estalinistas quienes querían destruir la CNT :’ Companys y el gobierno de la Generalidad habían insistido repetidamente en que la Fuerza Aérea bombardeara, en Barcelona, los principales edificios en poder de la CNT. Tal insistencia demuestra que la Generalidad y el PSUC estaban dispuestos a hacer todo lo posible, ABSOLUTAMENTE CUALQUI ER COSA, con el objetivo de destruir a los revolucionarios que militaban en las filas de la CNT ” [p347] [nota 3].

Los apéndices contienen informes y testimonios contemporáneos de los participantes. Pero también arrojaron algo de luz sobre el costo humano de la revuelta, desde el asesinato por los estalinistas de Camillo Berneri y Francesco Barbieri hasta la minuciosa identificación de diez de las doce víctimas de la masacre del cuartel de Karl Marx.

Recomendaría leer este libro después de Los comités de defensa de la CNT, pero si el lector no puede hacerlo así, que empiece por leer el glosario. Esto da una visión clara de las organizaciones, protagonistas e ideas involucradas. Permítanme citar parte de la entrada de ‘incontrolables’: ‘A los ojos de muchos, el proceso revolucionario había ido demasiado lejos. El primer paso para encajarlo fue frenarlo para que no siguiera adelante. El momento de recuperar el terreno perdido vendría después de eso. De ahí es de donde vino la nueva noción de «orden revolucionario»: significaba nada menos que impedir que la revolución se arraigara y considerara las «ganancias revolucionarias» como un orden nuevo y terminado que necesita protección contra los incontrolados /revolucionarios, contra la criminalidad inconformista de la burguesía expropiada, y del fascismo. El éxito de la etiqueta «incontrolado» se basó en la propia ambigüedad del término, en la unificación y confusión de dos significados distintos: el de criminal y el de revolucionario” [p417-8].

El libro Insurrección es una contribución vital a la historia de la Guerra Civil española. También es un examen crítico de lo que hacen las revoluciones y de lo que necesitan. «La revolución no la hace el partido ni la vanguardia, sino el proletariado, aunque una revolución proletaria fracasará inevitablemente a menos que haya una organización capaz de defender el programa revolucionario del proletariado» [p295].

Insurrección: Los hechos sangrientos de mayo de 1937 en Barcelona de Agustín Guillamón. Traducido por Paul Sharkey. 450 páginas. AK Press y la biblioteca Kate Sharpley, 2020.

[En español fue publicado por Ediciones Descontrol en 2017]. .

ISBN 9781849353601. https://www.akpress.org/insurrection.html

Notas

Los comités de defensa de la CNT en Barcelona, ​​1933-1938se publicó en inglés en 2014, con el título Ready for revolution. Los otros libros del cuarteto (La revolución de los comités, La guerra del pan y La represión contra la CNT y los revolucionarios (1937-1938) no están traducidos. Véase también The Friends of Durruti Group (1996). PSUC , Partido Socialista Unificado de Cataluña. Una fusión de los partidos socialista y comunista bajo control comunista.

Por cierto, refutando la lúgubre predicción de Orwell en Homenaje a Cataluña(comienzo del capítulo XI ) de que «los historiadores del futuro no tendrán nada más que una masa de acusaciones y propaganda partidista», concluimos que a esos gobiernos les gusta su papeleo.

Insurrection: The Bloody Events of May 1937 in Barcelona [Book review]

Kate Sharpley Library number 103 (sept. 2021)

Anarchists often look at the explosion of possibilities in the Spanish revolution of July 1936, but this book studies the revolt which tried to preserve those gains. Insurrection is the third part of the ‘Hunger and violence in revolutionary Barcelona’ quartet. [note1]

Guillamón makes his position clear: ‘there is no fathoming the May Events of 1937 unless unless one appreciates that Barcelona’s revolutionary workers were not fighting for a bourgeois republic, nor for a democratic state. The barrio revolutionary committees, which had grown out of the defense committees’ victory over a mutinous army and a fascist coup attempt, were fighting for social revolution and for a new world IN A CLASS WAR. They fought to bring about the destruction of the state by replacing it in every one of its functions, expropriating factories and properties from the bourgeoisie, raising an army of volunteer militia members, taking charge of the political, social, and economic management of a city with more than a million inhabitants. And this is something that nationalist, social democratic, fascist, reformist, leftist, rightist, or Stalinist historiography can neither stomach nor contemplate.’ [p297]

To talk about committees might sound a bit dull, talking that could be left to people who enjoy that sort of thing. But this is how people were being fed, work organised and militias organised: ‘The barrio-level revolutionary committees were the actual social movement that, in its everyday practice, replaced all the functions of the state. By their very existence, these embodied the social revolution in progress.’ [p262] This explains why the republican opponents of the revolution attacked the committees (sabotaging supply of food to the working class in the process): ‘The [PSUC, see note 2] slogan “More bread and fewer commitees” was turning into the dismal reality of “Neither bread nor committees”.’ [p106].

But looking at this story of workers against politicians (and politicians against workers) we have to recognise that there were ‘anarchist politicians’ who aided the reconstruction of the republican state: ‘Spanish anarcho-syndicalism’s top leaders thought of themselves as skilled negotiators and were manipulated like puppets’ [p279] One theme of the book is how the CNT could contain the contradictory perspectives of revolution and collaboration without being torn apart.

It’s an intensely political book but Guillamón is keen to distinguish his interpretation from the facts he has dug out. And he has done plenty of digging. See the reports of the Argentinean anarchist Jacobo Prince who ‘originally described the situation as “an attack of collective madness,” but later delved somewhat deeper and explained “at the root of it all is the fact that our people, at the grassroots, feel let down, that the gains of the revolution are slipping from their grasp […] we are being persecuted in the old ways. And so they reacted violently.”’ [p152] Or the archival documents that show it was not simply the Stalinists who wanted to destroy the CNT: ‘Companys and the Generalidad government had repeatedly insisted that the Air Force bomb the main CNT buildings in Barcelona. Such insistence shows that the Generalidad and PSUC were prepared to go to any lengths, ABSOLUTELY ANY LENGTHS, just to destroy the revolutionaries within the CNT ranks.’ [p347] [note 3]

The appendices contain contemporary reports and testimonies of participants. But they also shed some light on the human cost of the revolt, from the murder by the Stalinists of Camillo Berneri and Francesco Barbieri to the painstaking identification of ten of the twelve victims of the Karl Marx Barracks Massacre. I would recommend reading this after Ready for Revolution but, if you can’t, start by reading the glossary. This gives a clear view of the organisations, protagonists and ideas involved. Let me just quote part of the entry for ‘uncontrollables’: ‘In the eyes of many, the revolutionary process had gone too far. The first step toward bringing it to heel was to curb it so that it would go no further. The time to wrest back lost ground would come after that. Which is where the new notion of “revolutionary order” came from: it meant nothing less than stopping the revolution from embedding itself and looking upon “revolutionary gains” as a new and finished order in need of protection from uncontrollable/ revolutionaries, from maverick criminality, from the expropriated bourgeoisie, and from fascism. The success of the label “uncontrollable” was rooted in this very ambiguity, in the incorporation and confounding of two separate meanings: the criminal and the revolutionary.’ [p417-8]

Insurrection is a vital contribution to Spanish Civil War history. It’s also a critical examination of what revolutions do and what they need. ‘The revolution is made, not by the party and not by the vanguard, but by the proletariat, even though a proletarian revolution will inevitably fail unless there is an organization capable of defending the proletariat’s revolutionary program’. [p295]

Insurrection: The Bloody Events of May 1937 in Barcelona by Agustín Guillamón. Translated by Paul Sharkey. 450 pages. AK Press & the Kate Sharpley Library, 2020

ISBN 9781849353601. https://www.akpress.org/insurrection.html

Notes

1, Part one, Ready for Revolution: The CNT Defense Committees in Barcelona, 1933-1938 was published in English in 2014. The others (The Bread War; and The Repression Targetting the CNT and Revolutionaries (1937-1938) are not translated. See also The Friends of Durruti Group (1996)

2, PSUC, Unified Socialist Party of Catalonia. A merger of Socialist and Communist parties under Communist control.

3, Incidentally disproving Orwell’s gloomy prediction in Homage to Catalonia (start of chapter XI) that ‘Future historians will have nothing to go on except a mass of accusations and party propaganda.’ Those governments like their paperwork.